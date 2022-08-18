Skip to Content
Lengthy standoff ends after Isla Vista suspect threatened victim with knife

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – A nearly two-hour standoff in Isla Vista concluded on Thursday afternoon when a suspect who allegedly threatened a victim with a knife and barricaded himself in an apartment eventually came out.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 700 block of Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista around noon for reports of a subject who threatened a victim with a knife and then refused to exit an apartment, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Residents were asked to avoid the area of Camino Pescadero as Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies respond to a suspect threatening a victim with a knife, Zick said. Camino PEscadero was temporarily closed from El Colegio to El Greco.

The suspect eventually came out of the apartment around 2:20 p.m., according to a News Channel 3-12 crew at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.

