Statewide flex alert issued until 9 p.m. Wednesday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide flex alert for voluntary electricity conservation on Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. due to the predicted high temperatures.

When temperatures are high, more people tend to rely on energy, tightening available power supplies.

"With above-normal temperatures in the forecast across much of the state... the power grid operator is expecting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand," California ISO officials said.

Residents are asked to conserve energy, especially in the late afternoon and early evening when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and less solar energy.

Energy reduction can help stabilize the power grid when supply conditions are tight and prevent any further emergency measures, California ISO officials said.

Before the flex alert takes effect, residents are urged to follow these tips:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including: Washer and dryer Dishwasher Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

During the flex alert, residents are asked to: