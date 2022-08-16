SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Back-to School shopping rituals offer a lesson in math if parents and students compare prices year-to-year.

Spending has increased since the return to-in person learning.

Lisa Aviani said school starts Friday for her daughter.

They took a trip to the local Office Max.

"It is a back-to-school ritual. I think we will spend $50-60 this year because my daughter has a very specific list," said Aviani, " I think it will cost slightly more than last year, but I am concerned about lack of inventory than I am prices."

Becky Waltz shopped with her daughter for all three of her three kids.

"My kids always like to go school shopping."

Olivia Kendle said," I am going into 7th grade so it is a lot going from elementary school into middles school so i am a little nervous."

Recent retail surveys such as JJL said parents concerned about inflation are likely to spend 15 percent less this year, but a third of all parents surveyed said they plan to spend more on K-12 supplies.

The National Retail Federation (nrf.com) said spending in the U.S. last year hit a record high of $37 billion.

In addition to supplies, parents at Chicken Little on State Street in Santa Barbara shopped for back-to-school clothing that could be used for school photos.

One parent was delighted to find a half off sale going for school clothes.

Chicken Little's Asst. Manager Carmen Almanza said the popular items this year include Yumbox products. They have lunch boxes that as small enough to fit in a backpack and they have labeled compartments for fruits and vegetables and snacks.

The Yumbox also makes these container for soups it is really good to keep everything warm for awhile."

She recommends giving children choices.

"Favorites depends on the child but we have all different styles and matching lunch box to it."

Sales are going well this year.

"They are pretty excited to see everything and we do have a lot of items and clothing half-off I think people will be exited to see that."

Almanza said stylish backpacks, markers, and erasers are also selling well.

Stores competing with online purchases are setting up colorful displays and some have lists handy for each grade.

Your NewsChannel will have more on back to school shopping tonight on the news.