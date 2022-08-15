Santa Barbara Airport seeks volunteers for big upcoming disaster drill

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Airport is seeking volunteers to play a role in a full-scale disaster drill set to take place in September.

All airports are required to hold a disaster drill every three years, and the Santa Barbara Airport's next drill is scheduled for Sept. 15 from 7:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

The airport is looking for volunteers to be passengers and bystanders in the big disaster. They will get to experience an emergency response to a mock reak-world disaster with real law enforcement, fire department, and emergency and medical personnel responding.

Volunteers will receive lunch and could receive service hours for their participation.

For more information or to volunteer, email MGarcia@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.