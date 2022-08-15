Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 11:42 am
Published 11:17 am

Cat dies in structure fire at Goleta home

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

GOLETA, Calif. – A family cat died in a residential structure fire that broke out in a single-story Goleta home on Monday morning, but no other injuries were reported, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported just after 10:50 a.m. on the 5700 block of Gato Avenue, according to the fire department. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building.

The home was occupied by a family of five, but none of them were home at the time of the fire, said county fire spokesman Mike Eliason. The family, however, did lose their cat to the flames.

Crews were able to knock down the fire within 10 minutes and check for extension in the attic, he added. The home was left with smoke damage throughout, and fire crews considered the home unlivable due to the damage, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content