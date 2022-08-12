Skip to Content
Two drivers transported to hospital following rollover accident in Santa Barbara

Ryder Christ / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Two drivers were transported to the hospital after a rollover accident near Highway 154 in Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 3:20 p.m. on State Street and Calle Real, near the Highway 154/State Street intersection, according to incident response pages.

The accident involved a white truck and one other vehicle.

Santa Barbara City firefighters had to cut the roof off of the truck to get the driver out, according to fire crews on the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries.

There was no other information immediately available.

KEYT
Jade Martinez-Pogue

