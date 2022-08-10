Carpinteria National Night Out draws a crowd

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Carpinteria celebrated National Night Out on Wednesday evening by closing off a portion of Linden Ave.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office invited allied agencies to set up their vehicles and information tables in the road.

They made sure every vehicle shines.

It turned out to be a family affair. Parents brought babies, toddlers, and school-age kids.

They were given stickers, hats, and ice cream.

Carpinteria Police Chief Butch Arnoldi said, "The whole purpose is to show the public we are people just like them. "

He said interaction with them does not have to be adversarial.

" We are here to help you."

Arnoldi said his agency and many others are hiring and he hopes people will consider applying for jobs.

His agency is taking part in a job fair at River View Park in Buellton on September 24.

