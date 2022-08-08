No serious crimes reported directly related to Fiesta activities

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – As five days of La Fiesta celebrations wrapped up on Sunday, the Santa Barbara Police Department reported that there were no serious criminal matters that occurred directly related to the celebrations.

Between the first day of Fiesta on Wednesday and through its finale on Sunday, the police department issued 119 citations, which included traffic infractions and municipal code violations, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

Officers responded to 181 calls for service and made 58 misdemeanor and felony arrests, Ragsdale said.

The statistics are specific to Fiesta-related matters, and do not include data from non-related Fiesta enforcement, he added.