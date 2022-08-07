Firefighters stop forward progress of fire off Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif – Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire at 0.85 acres off of Highway 154 near Stagecoach Road, according to County Fire spokesperson Mike Eliason.

Eliason said the fire was in the area of Highway 154 west of Paradise Road, and that county firefighters assisted the Los Padres National Forest in stopping the flames.

The call time for this fire was 11:23 a.m. on Sunday, and the fire was initially estimated to have spread about 2-3 acres according to Eliason.

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the fire as of 2:00 p.m., no injuries have been reported.

OES Intel 24, Aug 7th on the #StagecoachFire, Santa Barbara County. Fire is mapped at .85 acres at 13:30 hours. Forward rate of spread has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/RBE5uCEgNN — FIRIS (@FIRIS) August 7, 2022

As of 12:13 p.m., County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck said USFS AirAttack was on the scene and that calm weather conditions worked in favor of well coordinated fire attack between agencies.

Around 12:20 p.m., Eliason said firefighters were making good progress.

#StagecoachFire- UPDATE- FF’s from SBC, LPNF, & Montecito making good progress. Favorable weather conditions are helping. (Air Attack Photo) pic.twitter.com/mVlz1NCb1J — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) August 7, 2022

Caltrans District 5 said workers put a hard closure in place on Highway 154 at Highway 246 and Paraside Rd as of 1:00 p.m.

California Highway Patrol said flames were seen on the right side of the highway and burning down to the road around 11:26 a.m., according to the dispatch center.

As of 11:50 a.m., CHP officers said they would put a closure in place at Paradise Rd and that the Los Padres National Forest expected the duration of the closure to be about 2-3 hours long.