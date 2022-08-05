Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a shed fire that broke out in the backyard of a Goleta home on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the 5000 block of San Vicente Drive around 1:15 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire completely burned the inside of the shed before crews were able to extinguish it, and the flames were so hot that they melted a power line, according to the fire department. The fire was isolated to the shed, and there was no damage to residential structures.

There were no reported injuries and crews were remaining on scene for mop-up.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.