Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Updated
today at 2:06 pm
Published 2:03 pm

Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out shed fire in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a shed fire that broke out in the backyard of a Goleta home on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported on the 5000 block of San Vicente Drive around 1:15 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire completely burned the inside of the shed before crews were able to extinguish it, and the flames were so hot that they melted a power line, according to the fire department. The fire was isolated to the shed, and there was no damage to residential structures.

There were no reported injuries and crews were remaining on scene for mop-up.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content