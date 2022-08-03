Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Police get help from other agencies to keep Old Spanish Days safe

Tracy Lehr / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It's all hands on deck for police during Old Spanish Days.

That is how Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale describes the busy days ahead.

He said Santa Barbara Police Officers will be working at all the fiesta locations this week.

Dozens of officers will be patrolling on foot at the Mission, and the Mercados and along the parade route.

They will also be getting extra officers from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and Probation Department and from other law enforcement agencies in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

Police want to remind people to designate drivers if they plan on drinking during the festivities.

Your NewsChannel will have more on Fiesta safety tonight on the news.

Tracy Lehr

