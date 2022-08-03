Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies arrest catalytic converter theft suspects after pursuit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested three people suspected of catalytic converter theft following a pursuit that ended in Ventura, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the 5200 block of Rhoads Avenue in Santa Barbara on Sunday around 4 a.m. to investigate a report of a possible catalytic converter theft in progress, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

While responding to the area, a deputy spotted a car that matched the description of outstanding suspects in previous catalytic converter thefts in the area, Zick said.

The officer attempted to stop the var on the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp on Turnpike Road, but the car failed to stop and deputies initiated a pursuit on the highway, according to Zick.

The occupants of the suspect car threw what was later identified as a car jack out of the window while the car was driving in the area of southbound Highway 101 at Sheffield Drive. Deputies were able to drive around the object and continue the chase.

The occupants threw another item, a catalytic converter, out of the window in the Mussel Shoals area Zick said, adding that the converter hit and damaged the patrol car's window, causing the deputy to drop out of the pursuit.

The California Highway Patrol continued chasing the vehicle into Ventura, where it finally yielded on Orchard Drive near Ventura Avenue. Three suspects, including one juvenile, a 41-year-old man from Commerce, and a 40-year-old man from Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old man was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on seven felony charges and two misdemeanor charges. The 41-year-old was booked at the jail for the same charges, along with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No one was injured during the incident, but one patrol car was towed from the Highway 101.