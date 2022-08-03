Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Bear found relaxing in laundry room of Cuyama Valley home

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

CUYAMA, Calif. – Some Cuyama Valley residents woke up to a bear-y strange surprise on Wednesday morning when they found a bear relaxing in their laundry room.

A bear had entered the laundry room of a home on the 2400 block of Santa Barbara Canyon Road in the Cuyama Valley just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The bear had entered the room, broke a water pipe, and was found enjoying the water that was leaking from the broken pipe, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck.

County Fire crews assisted the bear outside, where it immediately climbed a tree

