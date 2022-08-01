Volunteers collected more than 700 pounds of trash at Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup

GOLETA, Calif. – Eighty volunteers helped pick up over 700 pounds of trash off of Goleta city streets on Saturday as part of the Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup event.

Volunteers showed up at five different community locations to pick up trash in order to prevent it from polluting local neighborhoods, creeks, and oceans, said city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

At the neighborhood spotlight location on Fairview/Kellogg, 30 volunteers picked up 219 pounds of trash. Fifteen volunteers picked up 174 pounds of trash at the Girsh Park location, 15 volunteers picked up 180 pounds of trash surrounding the Lake Los Carneros location, 12 volunteers picked up 33 pounds of trash at Evergreen Acres Park, and 11 people collected 129 pounds of trash around the Ellwood bluffs.

In addition to the 734 pounds of trash collected, residents dropped off nearly 8,000 pounds of furniture, mattresses, and other items at the Bulky Item Drop-off Fairview/Kellogg Neighborhood Spotlight.