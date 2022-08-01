Goleta man arrested for lewd acts with a child

GOLETA, Calif. – A Goleta man who operates a business in the city was arrested for lewd acts with a child and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies are looking to identify any potential additional survivors, the Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Detectives on May 3 began investigating a report of lewd acts with a child that occurred at the suspect's business on the 200 block of Pine Avenue in Goleta before 2019, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The investigation into the initial report led to the arrest of a 79-year-old suspect. He was arrested on a warrant for the felony charge of lewd acts with a child under the age of 14 and is being held at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on a $500,000 bail.