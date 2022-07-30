Police respond to stabbing on Anapamu Street Friday night, victim believed to be in stable condition

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Police responded to a stabbing on the first West Block of Anapamu Street around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Ethan Ragsdale, SBPD spokesperson, said officers responded to the multiple 9-1-1 calls from witnesses and arrived to find a man near Anapamu and State St suffering from stab wounds.

Community members stepped up to help the man with his injuries until the officers and paramedics arrived, according to Ragsdale.

Officers said they treated the man with a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, and the paramedics then transported him to Cottage Hospital where he is believed to be in stable condition.

Ragsdale said that based on witness statements, it seems that some argument occurred between the man and one or potentially more people prior to the stabbing, and that the person or people then fled the scene on foot towards Chapala Street before authorities arrived.

The person or people behind the stabbing are still outstanding, and the police department said officers are actively investigating this case.

Ragsdale said that based on the initial investigation, this stabbing does not appear to be related to the previous shooting incident at Bohnett Park or the stabbing that occurred earlier this week.