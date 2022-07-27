Santa Barbara stabbing victim transported to hospital after late-night stabbing, extent of injuries unknown

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A victim was transported to Cottage Hospital late Tuesday night after a stabbing on Santa Barbara's Eastside and the extent of his injuries was unknown, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers received reports of a stabbing that had occurred in the area of 1200 Cacique Street around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from stab wounds in front of an apartment complex. He was transported to Cottage Hospital for medical treatment, and the extent of his injuries was unknown as of Wednesday morning, Ragsdale said.

He added that it appeared that there was a verbal altercation between the victim and suspect(s) before the stabbing took place.

Witnesses also reported hearing a single gunshot, but no gunshot victims were located, Ragsdale said, adding that the stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident.

The suspect(s) remain at large, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective B. Ford by calling 805-897-2343 or emailing bford@sbpd.com.