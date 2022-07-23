Local non-profit “The Community Hot Rod Project” hosts car servicing workshop for all ages

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Community Hot Rod Project, a local non-profit, hosted a workshop event on Saturday to teach basic car servicing care to community members of all ages.

The program took place at the SouthCoast Church and included hands-on lessons in oil changes, light service inspections, auto detailing and more, according to the event's Facebook post.

Kevin Haeberle, founder of The Community Hot Rod Project, said "We've partnered with the Police Activities League of Santa Barbara, as well as many local vendors and mechanics to come out and teach the youth cars."

From the non-profit's website, organizers said "Our vision is to empower the next generation with the experience, knowledge, and ability to put down the phones, get outside, and work with their hands being creative and building the baddest hot rods on the road and helping those in need too."

For more information on projects by The Community Hot Rod Project, click here.