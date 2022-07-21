Skip to Content
“The Little Mermaid” musical to take center stage at Santa Barbara High School

Stage Left Productions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – After four weeks of intensive performing arts training, more than 60 local young performers will take the audience 'under the sea' during live performances of "The Little Mermaid" musical on Saturday and Sunday.

The production, put on by Stage Left Productions, includes over 60 performers between the ages of nine and 16. The children of all experience levels participated in a four-week intensive program, which included lessons on dance and vocal instruction, set and costume design and construction, actor training, improvisation, and audition technique.

The kids' hard work will be on display on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24 with two shows each day – one at 2 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. The musical will be held at the Santa Barbara High School Theater, located at 700 East Anapamu St.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for reserve seating and can be purchased at the door.

