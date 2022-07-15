Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were able to stop forward progress of a brush fire that broke out on the righthand shoulder of southbound Highway 101 near Goleta on Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported on southbound Highway 101 between Winchester Canyon Road and Storke Road just north of Ellwood Station around 3 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The fire was contained at approximately one-quarter of an acre, Safechuck said.

The CHP reported that a tall eucalyptus tree was on fire on the righthand shoulder of the highway.

The southbound right lane of Highway 101 was closed with no estimated time of reopening. The railroad tracks were temporarily closed because of the fire.

All resources were released by 4:10 p.m., according to Safechuck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.