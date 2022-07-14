Santa Barbara Police arrest suspect for attempted murder related to Wednesday Westside shooting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for attempted murder in relation to a shooting on Santa Barbara's Westside on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1200 block of San Pascual Street/Bohnett Park around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday after witnesses reported hearing three shots fired, according to police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

There were no injuries reported and the shooting was deemed an isolated incident, but the suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, Ragsdale said.

Later Wednesday evening, detectives responded to the suspect's home. The boy was seen driving away in a car, so officers followed him and arrested him during a traffic stop on the 3800 block of State Street around 7:45 p.m., Ragsdale said.

Detectives found a handgun and ammunition at the boy's home while executing a search warrant. The gun was a non-serialized "ghost gun," Ragsdale said.

The suspect's name is being withheld because he is a juvenile.

He was booked into Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and brandishing a firearm.