UCSB Chancellor Yang faced hit-and-run allegations, CHP investigation hit dead end

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Henry Yang faced hit-and-run allegations from a student who alleged that the chancellor was driving the car that hit them, but the California Highway Patrol could not determine what happened and did not recommend any charges, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In an article released by the Times on Wednesday, a student who suffered minor injuries from a hit-and-run collision on May 16 identified the chancellor as the driver of the suspect vehicle. The student was skateboarding when they were struck by the car.

The university said the accident was not a hit-and-run, but that it took the allegations of the skateboarder seriously and immediately referred the matter to the CHP for a "thorough and unbiased investigation," according to UCSB's statement to News Channel 3-12.

UCSB said it requested an outside independent investigation, and defended that decision as "appropriate."

"The chancellor and his wife were surprised to learn of the allegations and they have always maintained that their vehicle did not collide with anyone," the statement, provided by spokeswoman Kiki Reyes on behalf of the university, said.

The CHP report stated that the investigating officer "did not observe any dents, scratches, scuffs, or streaks which would indicate a person rolling over the hood and or either vehicle being involved in a crash" and that officers were "unable to locate any damages or any other physical evidence to either vehicle that indicated a collision occurred or a body rolled across the surface of the hood," according to Reyes.

The CHP confirmed to News Channel 3-12 that it identified a number of suspects in the incident, but there was not enough evidence or information to continue with the investigation and that no charges were filed. THe Sant Barbara County District Attorney's Office also confirmed to News Channel 3-12 that it never received a report on the incident.

The CHP said that all of the suspect information was redacted from its report on the incident.

The university claimed that Yang cooperated with the investigation into the allegations and has done so "professionally and appropriately," but the CHP told News Channel 3-12 that none of the suspects in the investigation provided a written statement on the incident.

News Channel 3-12 has filed a Public Records Act request for a copy of the CHP report.