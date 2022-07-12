Westmont professor reacts to Webb space images

MONTECITO, Calif. – When NASA released deep space images from the James Webb Telescope, Ken Kilhlstrom noticed the difference between the Webb and Hubble images right away.

The Westmont Professor Emeritus of Physics has an infectious smile when he talks about the images a million miles away.

"It is going to allow us to make real scientific advances, to understand the Big Bang better. What were early galaxies like? Because we are going to be able to see so much further in the past because of what the Webb Telescope can do for us," said Dr. Kihlstrom.

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990 and powered by solar wings.

It transmitted images of galaxies and made a number of discoveries as it studied the age of the universe.

The Webb Space Telescope is an infrared observatory that is being used to probe the history of the universe.

"It was launched Christmas day, last Christmas, but the first pictures were released yesterday," said Dr. Kihlstrom. "It is an infrared telescope that allows you to see way early in the universe. You can see from way far away, dust in the universe isn't blocked by it, so you can see things you couldn't see with the Hubble telescope and that makes it fun as well."

The $10 billion honeycomb structure is powered by a solar array.

It should be able to send photos back for the next decade.

They both give a view of space but Kihlstrom said the images from Webb are more defined.

He likes to say the research makes life more meaningful.

Had school been in session, he would have been showing it off in class.

He hopes people of all ages inspired by the images will enjoy viewing stars this Friday night at Westmont.

Westmont Media Relations Manager Scott Craig said the free event happens every third Friday of the month at the Westmont Observatory which is home to the 24-inch reflector Keck Telescope.

Members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit also bring telescopes and are on hand to explain what people are able to view.

For more information visit westmont.edu or call the Telescope Viewing Hotline at (805)565-6272 to confirm the weather is optimal for viewing.

Your News Channel will have more reactions to the Webb telescope images being released tonight on the news.