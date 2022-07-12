‘Vamos a Pescar’ program teaches local youth to fish

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 'Vamos a Pescar' program has been teaching local youth how to fish over the past three months, with some of the kids learning the skill for the very first time.

The program is hosted by the Police Activities League Santa Barbara, and student participants from 10 different schools range in age from six to 18 years old.

“The fishing events have been tremendously popular amongst our students and offer them a new opportunity to get outside and explore all that Santa Barbara has to offer," said Judie Lugo, Executive Director of the Police Activities League. "Our local police officers chaperone these events, which are wonderful opportunities for relationship-building with the youth.”

Over the last three months, students have gone to the Goleta Pier, Lake Cachuma, and on a sport fishing boat off the coastline, according to Lugo.

At each event, they learn about keeping the oceans clean, the cultural significance of fishing for the Chumash in Santa Barbara, and safe fishing practices.

Each student participant received fishing licenses and fishing poles that they are able to keep.

The Police Activities League received funding from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's 'Vamos a Pecar' Education Fund to offer the program.