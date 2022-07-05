Skip to Content
Santa Barbara City Hall operating at new hours

John Palminteri/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Hall began operating under new hours on Tuesday.

City hall will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday through Friday, with the exception of closures every other Friday and on federal holidays, according to city officials.

The doors will remain unlocked until 5:30 p.m. or later on the days when the city council is meeting, and a downtown ambassador will be at the lobby during city hall's operation hours to help visitors.

