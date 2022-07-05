Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation hosts free Fourth of July concert

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation brought back its free Fourth of July Star-Spangled Concert on Monday, which included a performance by one of News Channel 3-12's very own.

Santa Barbara local Prime Time Band headlined the festive concert, and KEYT morning weather anchor Anikka Abbott and Gary Smith performed as special guests.

Blankets and lawn chairs lined the lawn of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse's Sunken Gardens as people gathered to listen to the music and celebrate the Fourth of July.