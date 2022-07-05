Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 9:58 am

Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation hosts free Fourth of July concert

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation brought back its free Fourth of July Star-Spangled Concert on Monday, which included a performance by one of News Channel 3-12's very own.

Santa Barbara local Prime Time Band headlined the festive concert, and KEYT morning weather anchor Anikka Abbott and Gary Smith performed as special guests.

Blankets and lawn chairs lined the lawn of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse's Sunken Gardens as people gathered to listen to the music and celebrate the Fourth of July.

Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

