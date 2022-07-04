Christmas in July arts and crafts show returns to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The "Christmas in July" arts and crafts show returned to Santa Barbara on the Fourth of July with the Old Mission Market and Festival.

Dozens of artists showcased their vintage and homemade products at the shopping extravaganza.

Food and drink trucks lined the area and people got to enjoy live music as they walked around the market.

"This is our Old Mission Market and Festival – this is the first time the mission has hosted an event like this and we really wanted to give an opportunity to bring the community together," said Elizabeth Bryson, senior manager of Visitor Experience.

"We have over 30 local vendors, we have some food trucks, live music, free lawn games, and some free crafts for kids."

Some of the free crafts for children included min succulent pot painting, yarn wrapping, and temporary tattoos.