Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help locating missing person

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing adult man who is considered to be at-risk.

Duane Terrance Hanna, 80, is described as a white male, bald, 5'7'', and 195 pounds, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, blue shirt, beige shorts, and blue and white shoes.

He was last seen in Santa Barbara around 2:30 p.m on Wednesday and does not have a phone, Zick said, adding that Hanna drives a 1985 gold-colored Mercedes with the license plate 2RLK845.

The Sheriff's Office issued a silver alert for Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura, and Los Angeles to be on the lookout for him.

Anyone who sees Hanna or knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to call 805-683-2724.

There was no other information available at the time.