Newsom declares state of emergency for Santa Barbara County for Alisal Fire repairs

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Santa Barbara County to help cover the cost of repairs in last year's Alisal Fire.

The fire burned nearly 17,000 acres along the Gaviota coast last October.

The emergency declaration means that CalTrans can file an immediate request for federal assistance to cover highway repairs and reconstruction.

The flames burned right along Highway 101 and damaged some railings, culverts and embankments.