Local Fire Chiefs: ‘Enjoy 4th of July but do so safely’

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Four local fire chiefs gathered Thursday morning at Fire Station 1 on Carrillo Street to issue a public message ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.

Santa Barbara City Fire Chief Chris Mailes was flanked by Santa Barbara County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, along with Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor and, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Chief Greg Fish.

Together, they urged locals and visitors to enjoy the upcoming holiday weekend, safely.

"The use of fireworks is strictly prohibited in most of our communities," said Mailes. "Only one spark could ignite fuel or property around a location."

Mailes shared the group's message, urging the public to leave all fireworks to the professionals. And, reminded people that brush and vegetation throughout Central and South Coast communities are tinder dry.

"Right now the county and the state are experiencing record-setting low fuel moistures and extreme drought."

Mailes emphasized that the use of any fireworks is especially dangerous at this time.

"Unfortunately, the reason why we're here in front of you is that we have all responded to injuries, significant injuries and, multiple fires in all of our districts that are caused by fireworks. So, the message we're trying to give and portray is really based on a lot of experience."

Click here to see the list of local July 4 events and the locations where you can enjoy professional fireworks shows during the holiday Monday.