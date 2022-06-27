Children’s Fiesta Parade accepting applications through July 8

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 90th annual Children's Fiesta Parade in Santa Barbara is accepting applications through July 8 for children's floats, carts, and wagons to participate in the celebration.

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is accepting the applications for the Aug. 6 parade.

"Each year, new families join families who have proudly participated in the Children’s Fiesta Parade for more than five generations," city officials said, adding that parents, families, and friends can create and decorate their own parade floats for their children.

Children and parents typically dress in colorful Spanish Costumes, sometimes bringing chickens, goats, ponies, or other small animals to add to the fun, the city said.

Motorized or battery-operated vehicles are not allowed in the parade, only foot power. There is no size limit for the parade entries, which can range from one family of three, a family of siblings and cousins, an entire neighborhood, or a school group.

"There is room for every child in the parade, and there is no cost to participate," city officials said.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Cabrillo Boulevard at Garden Street and ends at Cabrillo Boulevard and Calle Puerto Vallarta, where every child who participated in the parade will receive an ice cream treat.

Families wanting to sign up for the parade can do so by clicking here, or calling 805-897-2652 for more information.