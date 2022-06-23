The ShapeShifters continue Solstice celebration Saturday night at Marjorie Luke Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Organizers of a Solstice event happening at the Marjorie Luke Theatre want to get word out to the public about performances and a concert Saturday night.

The ShapeShifters, a local group specializing in a fusion of Soul, Blues, Americana, Jazz, and Latin music, will gather for a special courtyard performance. The event will also feature drinks and vendors ahead of a Solstice concert later that night.

Rod Lathim and organizers tout the event as a gathering with an amazing array of top notch, local singers and performers.

'The evening will culminate a day of Solstice celebrating in Santa Barbara, beginning in the beautiful, recently renovated courtyard next to the Theatre. Chef Edie has created amazing custom mocktails that infuse herbs, fruits and tantalizing flavors. Savory food will be available, catered by the great people of the former Brasil Arts Café. Live music, local vendors and an interactive art project will provide a fun, relaxing and festive setting under the stars and Italian streetlights.'

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. Click here for more information and ticket prices.