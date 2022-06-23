All Santa Barbara County Fire stations will be equipped to provide Advanced Life Support beginning in July

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Every engine company within the Santa Barbara County Fire Department will be able to provide continuous Advanced Life Support (ALS)-level pre-hospital care starting on July 1.

The department-wide station conversion will be complete at 8 a.m. on July 1, according to County Fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.

The department was one of the first in California to train firefighter/paramedics, and has been providing ALS service to the community for nearly 50 years.

The department's first paramedic unit was placed into service in 1974, and it has methodically expanded its services department-wide since, Safechuck said.

It currently has over 80 practicing paramedics through the ranks of firefighter, engineer, and captain.

Safechuck called the department-wide conversion monumental.