Santa Barbara County Food Bank hosts food drive

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The City of Goleta's Sustainability Civic Spark Fellow has partnered with the Santa Barbara County Foodbank to help provide nourishment to families, children, and seniors in SB county.

The drive kicked off Tuesday and will run through June 25.

Everyone who is able to donate is encouraged to contribute nut butters, canned proteins, beans, whole grains and cereal, pasta, and canned tomatoes.

There are specific guidelines that must be followed to ensure health, safety, and nutrition.

The food bank cannot distribute cans without labels, opened products, expired products, home- canned goods, candy and soda, or pet food.

Foods must be in original packaging and retail sized.

For more information visit foodbanksbc.org .