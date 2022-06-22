Car catches fire in Carpinteria, blocks Highway 101 lane

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A car caught fire on Highway 101 in Carpinteria on Wednesday morning, blocking the right northbound lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was first reported by the CHP just before 9:40 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Padaro Lane.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the highway and the car was fully engulfed by flames, according to CHP.

The fire was on the righthand shoulder, but it was blocking the right lane.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but the CHP reported that a lot of smoke was coming from the engine.

The driver first called in the incident, and a CHP officer told News Channel 3-12 that there were no injuries.

