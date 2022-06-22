Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 10:02 am

Car catches fire in Carpinteria, blocks Highway 101 lane

Courtesy: Nicole Schucker

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – A car caught fire on Highway 101 in Carpinteria on Wednesday morning, blocking the right northbound lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was first reported by the CHP just before 9:40 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 near Padaro Lane.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the highway and the car was fully engulfed by flames, according to CHP.

The fire was on the righthand shoulder, but it was blocking the right lane.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but the CHP reported that a lot of smoke was coming from the engine.

The driver first called in the incident, and a CHP officer told News Channel 3-12 that there were no injuries.

Check back with News Channel 3-12 for updates.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Comments

1 Comment

  1. I ­­­­­­a­­m ­­­­ma­­k­­i­­ng 8­­5­­ u­­s­­d e­­a­­ch­­ h­­o­­u­­r ­­­­f­­o­­r w­­o­­r­­ki­­n­­g­­ ­­­­on­­l­­i­­n­­e. ­­I n­­e­­v­­e­­r ­­­­t­­h­­o­­u­­g­­h­­t ­­­­t­­h­­a­­t ­­­­i­­t ­­­­w­­a­­s ­­­­l­­e­­g­­i­­t­­ b­­u­­t­­­­ ­­m­­y­­ ­­­­­­b­­e­­s­­t­­­­ ­­f­­r­­i­­e­­n­­d­­ ­­e­­a­­r­­n­­s ­­­­1­­1­­0­­0­­0 d­­o­­l­­l­­a­­r­­s ­­­­ev­­e­­r­­y ­­m­­o­­n­­t­­h ­­d­­­­o­­i­­n­­g t­­h­­i­­s ­­a­­n­­d­­ s­­h­­e ­­­­sh­­o­­w­­e­­d ­­m­­e­­ ­­h­­o­­w­­.
    ­­ ­­C­­h­­e­­c­­k ­­i­­t ­­o­­u­­t ­­b­­y ­­­­v­­i­­s­­i­­t­­i­­n­­­­­­­g f­­­­­­­ol­­­­­­­lo­­­­­­­w­­­­­­­in­­­­­­­g­­­­­­ L­­i­­n­­k­­… http://www.profit97.com

Leave a Reply

Skip to content