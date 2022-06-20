Santa Barbara trolleys play part in Golden State Warriors victory parade

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Trolleys from the Santa Barbara Trolley Company traveled up the California coast to participate in the Golden State Warriors championship parade in San Francisco on Monday in what staff call "a dream come true."

"Santa Barbara Trolley is a family-owned and operated business. For the Golden State Warriors Organization to recognize us is unbelievable," Teddi Drew, co-owner of the trolley company, told News Channel 3-12.

"All the stars aligned – this is our first event like this."

Three Santa Barbara Trolley Company trolleys carried the Warriors' executive staff during Monday's celebration of the basketball team's big win.

The Warriors' production company has asked Santa Barbara Trolley Company to take part in the parade for the past seven years, but this was the first time that the company was actually able to participate because the parade didn't conflict with UC Santa Barbara's graduation weekend or any wedding parties, according to company staff.

"This was truly a dream come true and we hope to continue to work with more championship organizations in the future," Drew said.