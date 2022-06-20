Highway 101 Butterfly Lane pedestrian undercrossing expected to be complete by summer

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As crews continue to work on making the undercrossing at Highway 101 and Butterfly Lane in Montecito more accessible for pedestrians, CalTrans anticipates a completion date in mid-August, according to CalTrans.

The project includes the construction of walls and stairways that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as electrical work, landscaping, irrigation, and fencing.

The railroad crossing at the south side of the pedestrian undercrossing will have a new walkway, and handrails with crossing arms will be included as well, according to CalTrans.

The mural inside of the undercrossing will be maintained.

The undercrossing has been closed 24/7 while construction has been going on, and pedestrians and cyclists are encouraged to use the Olive Mill Road overcrossing as a detour.