Juneteenth block party celebration has record turnout.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Juneteenth Santa Barbara welcomed the community to a free block party in the Funk Zone, also known as historically black Santa Barbara.

The celebration included live performances, free food, and a kids zone.

Black Owned Businesses lined the 200 block of Gray Avenue selling art, jewelry, clothing, and other accessories.

The energy was electric with people grooving to the music, twirling on roller blades, and grinning from ear to ear.

Attendees expressed the joy and unity they felt celebrating Juneteenth and the gratitude that it is now an officially recognized national holiday.