30-year-old man charged with felony count of arson for March 12 Hollister Ranch fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Edward Junior Macklin, 30, has been charged with a felony count of arson for a brush fire that grew to at least 100 acres near Hollister Ranch on March 12, 2022, according to the Santa Barbara County DA's Office.

Santa Barbara County Fire said that at least 175 firefighters were assigned to the days-long fire which caused evacuations but avoided damaging any structures.

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Friday night that Macklin was charged with "one felony count and three misdemeanor counts, including Arson of a Structure or Forest, in violation of Penal Code Section 451(c) for an incident in and around the Hollister Ranch Area, between Cuarta Canyon and Alegria Canyon, on March 12, 2022."

Macklin was arraigned Friday in the Santa Maria Superior Court.

The DA's office said that Macklin pleaded not guilty, and that the case was set for preliminary hearing setting on June 22 in Lompoc.

Macklin is currently being held with a bail of $75,000, according to the DA's office.