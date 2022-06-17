Santa Barbara Public Library hosts Juneteenth celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Juneteenth celebrations kicked off at the Santa Barbara Public Library on Friday.

Ring Shout performed several songs and dances to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

Audiences enjoyed the live music and had an opportunity to take part in the arts and crafts activities following the performances.

The library put on this event to spread awareness about this newly federally recognized holiday and encourage the community to educate themselves by reading about Black history.

Juneteenth, which takes place on June 19th, is a federal legal holiday, as of June 2021.