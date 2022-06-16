Santa Barbara International Film Fest hosts Film Camp for teens

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Thirty teenagers from all over Santa Barbara County gathered at Camp Whittier to learn about filmmaking.

"We watch movies, clips, we've had guest speakers talk about voice and acting and screenwriting, the elements of storytelling, everything from screenwriting to visual effects," said SBIFF Education Manager, Claire Waterhouse.

This camp was hosted by SBIFF in partnership with the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County.

Teens learned many aspects of filmmaking like shooting, editing, and cinematography.

They also learned acting skills by playing roles in each other's short films.