One free book provided by Santa Barbara Public Library’s summer reading program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This summer Santa Barbara residents can stop by any Santa Barbara Public Library or find the library's on the Go Van to pick up one free book to read as part of the library's summer reading program.

This reading program is open to all ages until July 31.

The library mentioned that the community has different options of books to choose from – from audiobooks, ebooks, graphic novels, and physical books.

With this summer reading, the community will be able to set their own reading goals and receive a free DIY reading journal after signing up.

The Santa Barbara Public Library said that it will also have many other reading events that will be happening over the summer.

For more information on this summer program, visit the library's website.