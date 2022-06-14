Chris Stubbs becomes new supervisor for Los Padres National Forest

SOLVANG, Calif. - The U.S Forest Service officials have announced Chris Stubbs as the new forest supervisor for Los Padres National Forest.

Stubbs will be taking the place of former forest supervisor, Kevin Elliot. Elliot retired last October after a 42-year career.

“I look forward to collaborating with stakeholders who share our commitment to restoring and sustaining our landscapes and providing benefits and ecological services in a challenging, changing environment," said Stubbs.

He currently serves as the deputy forest supervisor for Los Padres since 2019 and is set to begin his new role June 26.