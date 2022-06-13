Over $400,000 raised at SBCC Foundation’s annual Spring Forward! Gala

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nearly 300 guests attended SBCC Foundation's 3rd annual Spring Forward! Gala on Sunday, May 22.

The college said that over $400,000 was raised and all the proceeds will go towards projects that support the foundation.

Some of those projects include the SBCC Project, scholarships, emergency grants, and other needs for students and the school.

CEO of the SBCC Foundation, Geoff Green said, "The event celebrated the transformative role that SBCC plays in supporting our community. SBCC meets all students where they are, regardless of their past challenges or future goals."

The evening consisted of a performance from SBCC Music students, as well display of students' art work from the college. Faculty from the school also expressed their gratitude and experiences from the fundraiser.

For more information on the college itself visit sbccfoundation.org.