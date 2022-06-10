Goleta and Winchester Canyon cannabis project reach settlement, agree to robust odor response and mitigation

GOLETA, Calif. – Hidden Trails, LLC and the city of Goleta reached a settlement in Hidden Trail's proposed cannabis project that sits just outside of the city's jurisdiction, obligating Hidden Trails staff to implement a robust odor response complaint and remediation process.

The over 17-acre outdoor cannabis and indoor processing project is located on nearly 250 acres of agriculturally zoned property in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County – about 3,000 feet outside of the city's limits.

The county issued a permit for the project on Sept. 16, 2021, but the city filed a timely appeal stating that the property is too close to the city. The city's main concern was related to hydrogen sulfide (H2S), a flammable and toxic gas that carries a strong odor.

As part of the settlement reached between the cannabis project and the city, Hidden Trails must construct its project – including installing security fencing and cameras – and apply for and obtain a county business license and state cannabis license before it may begin cultivating the cannabis.

"All parties are committed to preventing odor episodes, to developing an objective, measurable way to detect odor, and to utilizing weather monitoring and technology to pinpoint odor sources," said city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

Hidden Trails is required to immediately implement a series of steps to identify the source and mitigate odor if it is reported and verified, Shaw said.

If the odor issue recurs, Hidden Trails must continuously review its operations and systems and upgrade its odor control equipment if they are inadequate.

Hidden Trails must also train its employees to follow "stringent operation protocols" that it will implement during harvest periods to minimize odors, Shaw said.

Hidden Trails must also include an H2S monitoring system to address the city's concerns. The system makes sure that any release of H2S at levels of odor nuisance would be reported to the city within one hour of detection. The LLC would not be allowed to irrigate with well water again until a corrective action plan has been approved by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.

Any resident or passerby who smells H2S should call 911 so that the Santa Barbara County Fire Department can measure the levels and determine if any emergency response is necessary.

"These actions represent today’s state-of-the-art approach to resolving odors associated with cannabis farms," Shaw said.