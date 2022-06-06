Emergency personnel respond to vehicle on its side blocking northbound Highway 101 lane in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A person was trapped inside a vehicle that had flipped on its side and blocked the right lane of northbound Highway 101 near La Cumbre Road in Santa Barbara on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident was first reported around 12:15 p.m. on Monday when CHP officials said that a blue vehicle had lost control and flipped over on its side, according to the CHP incident response page.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle, and AMR ambulance, Santa Barbara City Fire, and the CHP were working on extricating the patient, CHP officials told News Channel 3-12.

CalTrans said that the crash was caused by a medical emergency.

The accident caused a traffic jam, but all northbound lanes were reopen by 1:30 p.m., according to CalTrans.