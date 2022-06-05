Highway 246 and Edison Street traffic control starting Monday for drainage improvement project

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Drivers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control starting Monday on the intersection of Highway 246 and Edison Street, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said the construction will also close down Edison Street, with a detour onto Meadowvale Rd.

The roadwork will take place weekly during the overnight hours of 8:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and workers said they expect to complete the project this summer.

Caltrans said that drivers can expect delays in these areas to last up to 15 minutes.

Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande is the contractor for this $388,000 project.