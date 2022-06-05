DignityMoves hosts grand opening celebration

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – DignityMoves hosted a grand opening celebration on Sunday for the completion of its Interim Supportive Housing project on Santa Barbara Street.

The local organization said that "While more permanent housing is the ultimate long-term goal, our streets cannot be the waiting room."

The ribbon cutting ceremony for this project took place in December of 2021, and today, DignityMoves invited the community to celebrate the grand opening of its finished Interim Supportive Housing.

Founder and CEO of DignityMoves, Elizabeth Funk, said that the rooms are all completed and decorated with a few finishing touches on the way, but that Sunday's event gives the community an opportunity to tour the completed site and learn about the campaign to end homelessness in Santa Barbara.

Kyle Dent / KEYT

Organizers said they built this housing as a stop-over between tents and permanent housing – where clients can be safe and receive the critical support services necessary to rebuild their lives.

As seen on the organization's website, DignityMoves works to end unsheltered street homelessness in our communities by building Interim Supportive Housing with rapid, cost-effective, scalable solutions.

Kyle Dent / KEYT

"DignityMoves was founded at the beginning of the pandemic by a group of concerned business leaders who are all members of Young Presidents Organization," said the organization. "Already frustrated with the state of unsheltered homelessness in our communities, we knew that the problem was about to get much worse. We have pooled our collective expertise and resources to take a fresh look at the situation, and find innovative solutions."

For more information on DignityMoves and its local projects, click here.