Santa Barbara High School students present Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara High School students are putting on a production of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream".

The production will take place Tuesday, May 31st at 5:30 p.m. in the high school's theatre.

Tickets are free at the door with an encouraged donation of $10.

The show features students of all ages, and is directed by Senior, Grace Wilson.

There are 17 actors in the cast and a crew of students who designed and made the entire set, all costumes and props, as well as designing all lighting and sound for the show and operating the booth.

Rehearsals began in the first week of May, leaving the team of students with only three and a half weeks to rehearse, create and build the entire set.

They chose A Midsummer Night’s Dream to introduce Shakespeare to many students and adults for the first time ever in Santa Barbara.