Flying Miz Daisy hosts pop-up Vintage Market

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. – A traveling vintage market set up shop for the day in Solvang to welcome community members and vendors to a carefully curated outdoor shopping experience.

The market, titled "Flying Miz Daisy," hosted a pop-up vintage shop at the Veterans' Memorial Building in Solvang on Saturday to kick off Memorial Day Weekend.

Charlene Goetz, owner and founder of Flying Miz Daisy, said "We're so happy to be coming back over here to Santa Ynez Valley and popping up our vintage market, this time in beautiful Solvang. It's been an amazing day here today."

Goetz said that over 25 small business vendors have traveled the county to bring vintage and unique pieces along with farmhouse, salvaged, European antiques, primitive goods, architectural designs, garden rustic treasures, artisan jewelry and clothing, textiles, French linens, collectibles and more.

The market will return to Solvang on October 15, 2022.

For more information on this market, click here to visit the Flying Miz Daisy website.